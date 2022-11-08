Polling places were busy, and here's what voters in Rochester were saying on Election Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Polls are busy and plenty of voters are getting out to the polls Tuesday young and old. One thing hey all have one thing in common is making sure their voice is heard by casting their ballots this election day.
A lot of important decisions are at stake - from local to federal - city and state officials.
Some issues voters are concerned about are funding for education and reproductive rights.
Former social studies teacher Sara Hartman, says, “Whether it's an issue you're thinking that a candidate stands for or you just are thinking there's nothing important for me to vote for. Go vote anyway. We need everybody's voice heard through the ballots.”
Voter Chuck Zenz adds, “Don't sit at home just hoping for something to happen come out and make the change happen.”
Turnout has been busy at Willow Creek Middle School throughout the day. Election judges say approximately 900 people have cast their ballot as of 4 pm.
Polling places in Rochester have been staying busy all day. Many having to wait in line and young people are feeling hopeful about making their voice heard.
Voter Grant Pfizenmaier says he voted in the last election and defintiely wants to make his voice heard in the midterm election as well.
“Stick to your beliefs and make an impact on your community and hopefully the people that you vote for are doing the same thing,” he says.
Voter Daniel Klinkhammer has lived in Rochester his whole life and says he is doing his civic duty by voting. Both say they are looking out for the future generations.
“It seems like a small thing but it has a bigger impact than just not showing up and complaining about it when you don't like the outcome of things,” he says.
Polls in Minnesota and Iowa remain open Tuesday until 8 p.m.