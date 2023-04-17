Police say they are not ready to name a suspect in disappearance of Maddi Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. – Investigators say “all available resources” continue to be used in the search for a missing woman in southeast Minnesota.
Madeline (Maddi) Kingsbury was last seen March 31 and the Winona Police Department says it continues to be “extremely concerned” for her safety. The Department says officers and first responder teams conducted foot, aerial, and water searches for Kingsbury in the past week using sonar, submersibles, and dog teams. Police continue to ask property owners in Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties to check their outbuildings and walk their land with an eye out for anything unusual or out-of-place.
Even if property owners have searched their land before, investigator ask them to please do it again because changing weather conditions may have revealed signs that weren’t there before. Anyone with information they think could be valuable is urged to contact local law enforcement or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go online to crimestoppersmn.org.
Winona police say they are not prepared to identify a suspect or “person of interest” in Kingsbury’s disappearance and are following “several paths of inquiry as we work to determine what happened to Maddi and, if warranted, hold accountable the person or persons responsible for her disappearance."