Pine Island prepping for more flooding

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - As snow continues to melt, the Zumbro River threatens to overflow again.
For communities like Pine Island, who saw flooding after last weekend's rain and snow storms, it's business as usual.
Places in the city like Trail Head Park are prone to waterlogging. The ground still being caked in fresh mud as shallow pools slowly recede back to the river is a familiar sight for locals.
"I haven't noticed anything that's too out of the ordinary. It didn't affect me a whole lot," said Jackson Wright, a resident of neighboring Oronoco who goes to school in Pine Island.
Though minor floods have become something of an amusement to some residents, major floods are a different beast entirely. Thankfully, the city is more than prepared.
Sand bags are kept ready to block the river banks. Evacuation routes are known almost by heart.
"If people need to evacuate their homes in case of floods, they'll go to places like the fire hall or the school or the city hall," said Wright. "Any place that could get people together and safe."
For a city often at the mercy of Mother Nature, it's this resilience that allows the community to thrive.