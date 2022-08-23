Pine Island neighbors speak out following shooting standoff with law enforcement

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - Neighbors of Pine Island shooting suspect Michael Molitor are sharing what happened to them during the hours-long standoff with law enforcement during the weekend.

One woman living directly across from Molitor's home on Sprie Court SE says since the incident she's been having hard time sleeping and is still trying to process the traumatic incident.

She asked not to go on camera but says law enforcement did use her home for eight hours as the situation unfolded.

Weekend standoff in SE Minnesota involved around 20 shots fired Throughout the negotiation, Molitor was seen moving around the garage while drinking beer with an AR-15 attached to his upper body.

Jeff Mohlke and his wife, who live one home down on the same street, say as soon as they saw law enforcements increased presence they knew the incident could escalate. So, for the safety of their children, they left the area.

Mhlke said, "Not only get out of harms way, possible harms way, but to get my kids' minds off the fear of what was going on." He went on to say, "I always tell my kids you're going to feel safe in this house no matter what. That's part of mom and dad's job."

The couple says they extended the olive branch, so to speak, when Molitor moved into their neighborhood about a year ago and knew the veteran had gone through multiple tours.

He explained, "For the past year we probably had three times that we hung out, just kind of a neighborhood gathering at a campfire thing and whatnot. I just hope he gets the help he needs and deserves as a veteran."

Both of them say, as well as other neighbors in the area, they had complete faith in law enforcement throughout the incident and still believe Pine Island is a great place to live.

Mhlke said, "I think law enforcement did a good job in handling the situation and keeping everyone safe."

Pine Island resident Matt Leyson added, I do believe in the safety from the police and how they handled everything I feel safe with them around."

Finally, Colton Kramer, who was there when law enforcement responded, said, "I feel like it's safe around here and we know a lot of our neighbors and we trust them a lot."