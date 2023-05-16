Phase one begins for restoring historic clock tower

ROCHESTER, MN.-- After being gone for decades Rochester will once again welcome a clock tower with a bell on Broadway Avenue.
A groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday afternoon at Rochester's Fire Station 1 for the first phase of construction to bring back a historic clock tower and bell, near its original location.
In the late 1890s, it served as the emergency alert system for first responders. Throughout the years the tower has been in three different locations in Rochester. With the help of city leaders, firefighters and historians, the clock will now have a permanent home.
It’s a chance for members of the community, new and old to experience over 100 years of history.
"The historians have helped us ,as a community that is growing and changing, stick to our roots and it's really difficult in a growing community to do just that.” says Rochester mayor, Kim Norton. “So thank you to those of you have have the rich history here who hold our feet to the fire while we're changing and growing to make sure we do not lose the wonderful rich history that is Rochester, Minnesota."
Mayor Norton says, people have really taken to heart the importance of the clock tower, and the bell. She has also pledged to make a donation to the restoration and is asking the community to join in the effort.
“It's gonna be a beautiful entry way into downtown Rochester. It's going to be a 50 foot tower with a historic clock and bell.” says Chief Eric Kerska. “ It's easy to do. Go to our website, it's very easy to give and we could sure use your help."
To finish the project, organizers are still asking for donations.
As of now, when it will be complete is still not known since timing will depend on fundraising efforts.
For more information or to donate, visit rochclocktower.org