People react to student debt relief at RCTC

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Supreme Court hears out two court cases challenging Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan on Tuesday. Students and others voiced their opinions and thoughts at Rochester Community and Technical College’s campus.
Several students were waiting to hear how the Supreme Court hearing went and said how student loan forgiveness would assist many students at RCTC.
"We deserve as humans to have these opportunities to be able to contribute to society through education,” said potential student Johnny Mena.
Rebecca Kuretzfeldt, mother of an RCTC graduate, said her daughter is stuck with student debt after graduating with a bachelor’s degree.
"The pay right now is not high enough for students to live and pay student loans,” said Kuretzfeldt.
Her daughter joins the millions of others applying for student loan forgiveness.