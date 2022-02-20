 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wintry Mix Over Northern Iowa Monday Afternoon through Tuesday...

.A long duration of light wintry precipitation is set to impact the
area Monday and Tuesday. Beginning midday Monday, light freezing
drizzle is expected to develop over portions of northern Iowa. This
freezing drizzle, and perhaps sleet, will gradually expand
southeastward towards central Iowa Monday night into Tuesday.
Meanwhile, portions of northern Iowa that begin as freezing drizzle
will see a transition over to snow late Monday night with a few
inches of snow accumulation on Tuesday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO
6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.  The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning
commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system will impact northern Iowa first
on Monday afternoon. An additional winter weather advisory is
likely in the future for the later start time of impacts in
central Iowa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

People in The Med City enjoy nice weather before more snow arrives

Olmsted County enjoys warm weather, preps for coming snow storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. People in Rochester enjoyed Sunday's mild weather while it lasted. According to Storm Team 3 some snow is expected to arrive in the area early this week and not everyone is looking forward to seeing more snow. 

Thomas Nyberg whipped out his skateboard and got some tricks in before the Soliders Field Park parking lot is covered in snow. 

"I'm always expecting more snow until at least spring," says Nyberg.

Storm Team 3 says The Med City can see up to six inches of snow total over the next couple of days. Parents including Jenna Wold-Breon enjoyed the warmer temperatures and aren't looking forward to more snow.

"I'm a little bummed to be honest," says Wold-Breon."It's really nice being outside enjoying the warm weather and not having to wear hats, mittens, and but I mean it's February it's to be expected I suppose."

Wold-Breon predicts there will be one more snow storm in southeastern Minnesota next month before winter ends. 

Regardless of how much snow southeastern Minnesota gets, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is ready.

"We do know this is Minnesota.Winter lasts a long time," says MnDot District 6 Director of Public Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty. "February is not when winter ends so we know that we need to be ready.  We still enjoy the warm weather but we know the snow is gonna fly, we're gonna go back down into some colder temperatures."

According to Storm Team 3, this upcoming snowstorm will bring two chances of snow to the Rochester area on Monday and Tuesday.

