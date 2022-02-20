People in The Med City enjoy nice weather before more snow arrives

ROCHESTER, Minn. People in Rochester enjoyed Sunday's mild weather while it lasted. According to Storm Team 3 some snow is expected to arrive in the area early this week and not everyone is looking forward to seeing more snow.
Thomas Nyberg whipped out his skateboard and got some tricks in before the Soliders Field Park parking lot is covered in snow.
"I'm always expecting more snow until at least spring," says Nyberg.
Storm Team 3 says The Med City can see up to six inches of snow total over the next couple of days. Parents including Jenna Wold-Breon enjoyed the warmer temperatures and aren't looking forward to more snow.
"I'm a little bummed to be honest," says Wold-Breon."It's really nice being outside enjoying the warm weather and not having to wear hats, mittens, and but I mean it's February it's to be expected I suppose."
Wold-Breon predicts there will be one more snow storm in southeastern Minnesota next month before winter ends.
Regardless of how much snow southeastern Minnesota gets, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is ready.
"We do know this is Minnesota.Winter lasts a long time," says MnDot District 6 Director of Public Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty. "February is not when winter ends so we know that we need to be ready. We still enjoy the warm weather but we know the snow is gonna fly, we're gonna go back down into some colder temperatures."
According to Storm Team 3, this upcoming snowstorm will bring two chances of snow to the Rochester area on Monday and Tuesday.