ROCHESTER, Minn. - October is pedestrian safety month!
27 people have died walking along Minnesota roads this year, according to MnDOT.
Right now, we're in a transition period - everyone is getting readjusted to less daylight during the day. Which means people out walking and biking in the morning or night might not be as visible.
Mike Dougherty with MnDOT wants to remind pedestrians and drivers of some safety tips.
Motorists should be alert at all times and stop for pedestrians - yielding to pedestrians at intersections and crosswalks is the law.
And pedestrians - also be alert! Make eye contact with the motorist before you cross the street and do your part to be visible.
Things to make you more visible are reflective vests, lighter colored clothes, brightly colored caps, and even a head lamp if you have one! You can find things like reflective vests at a hardware store.
Dougherty said even one death on Minnesota roads is too many.
"We continue to look at what the data tells us, what the circumstances were involved, and then how we maybe develop or cook things or change things - whether that's more enforcement, with law enforcement, engineering, design - to help with better crosswalks, adding lights at crossings, all sorts of things we can do," he said.