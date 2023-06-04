'Paws and Claws' reaches fundraising goal

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- The Paws and Claws Humane society reached it's goal of raising $25,000 during their Annual Rummage & Bake Sale.
The event took place at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds in order to continue supporting operations with the organization.
A volunteer with Paws and Claws, Pam Egger says it takes more than $300,000 to run Paws and Claws, which supports nearly 1500 animals.
When in comes to preparing for the rummage sale, Egger, says they receive donations all year to go into storage. As the fundraising date approaches, all those items are moved from the storage to the big event. Egger says it takes a lot of dedicated people and a week's worth of handling and pricing out donations to make sure things run smoothly.
She says organizations such as paws and claws keeps many animals from suffering on the streets or without care.
" There's always animals in need. You can go to petfinder.com at any point in the day and there's probably a hundred thousand dogs up for adoption just in Minnesota.”
Egger says the funds raised also go to services such as hospital visits for the animals and food.
“At the very least, they need to be spayed and neutered and have work for rabies and the shots.” she says. “We do take a lot of animals that are in desperate needs that end up at the emergency vet because they were hit by a car or something–all of that adds up in a big hurry so that's where some of the funds go toward."
In the Fall, Paws and Claws will be hosting their auction event in efforts to continue supporting their operations.