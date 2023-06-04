 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec is
currently moving west across the Great Lakes and Wisconsin. Smoke
will cross into eastern Minnesota late Sunday morning. The smoke may
make it as far west as Rochester and St Cloud. Air quality should
improve across east central and southeastern Minnesota tomorrow
morning. Some smoke may linger across southeast Minnesota through
Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

'Paws and Claws' reaches fundraising goal

  • Updated
  • 0

The Paws and Claws Humane society reached it's goal of raising $25,000 during their Annual Rummage & Bake Sale.

The event took place at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds in order to  continue supporting operations with the organization.

 

A volunteer with Paws and Claws, Pam Egger says it takes more than $300,000 to run Paws and Claws, which supports nearly 1500 animals.

 

When in comes to preparing for the rummage sale, Egger, says they receive donations all year to go into storage. As the fundraising date approaches, all those items are moved from the storage to the big event. Egger says it takes a lot of dedicated people and a week's worth of handling and pricing out donations to make sure things run smoothly. 

 

She says organizations such as paws and claws keeps many animals from suffering on the streets or without care.

 

" There's always animals in need. You can go to petfinder.com at any point in the day and there's probably a hundred thousand dogs up for adoption just in Minnesota.” 

 

Egger says the funds raised also go to services such as hospital visits for the animals and food.

 

“At the very least, they need to be  spayed and neutered and have work for rabies and the shots.” she says. “We do take a lot of animals that are in desperate needs that end up at the emergency vet because they were hit by a car or something–all of that adds up in a big hurry so that's where some of the funds go toward." 

 

In the Fall, Paws and Claws will be hosting their auction event in efforts to continue supporting their operations.

 

