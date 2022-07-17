Passenger dead after motorcycle crash in SE Minnesota

WABASHA, Minn. - One is dead and another is injured following a Saturday night motorcycle crash in Wabasha.
The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle accident in Hyde Park Township at 7:46 Saturday night.
The Sheriff's Office said the preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling on 350th Ave. when it swerved to miss a deer that was in the road.
The driver, 44-year-old Brock Kahn from Plainview, was transported to Mayo Clinic with minor injuries.
40-year-old Rebecca Kahn from Plainview was the passenger on the motorcycle. She was treated on-scene for injuries sustained to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Elgin Ambulance, Zumbro Falls First Responders and Fire Department, Mayo One, and Minnesota State Patrol.