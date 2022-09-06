 Skip to main content
Osage man accused of north Iowa murder enters not guilty plea

  • Updated
Nathan Gilmore

OSAGE, Iowa – An Osage man entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to murder in the death of Angela Bradbury.

Nathan James Gilmore, 23 of Osage, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela. No trial date has been set. 

Bradbury was a rural Cerro Gordo County woman who disappeared in 2021.  Human remains found near the Greenbelt Trail were eventually identified as Bradbury.

