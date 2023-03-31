ON TAP: Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories

Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Goodhue; Rice; Steele; Waseca
...BLIZZARD WARNING EXPANDED EASTWARD TO INCLUDE THE TWIN CITIES METRO AND WESTERN WISCONSIN... ...SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE EXPECTED FOR SEVERAL HOURS WITH WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH... .Widespread precipitation will develop late this afternoon and transition to heavy snow from northwest to southeast this evening. The snow could be very heavy at times with hourly rates of 1 to 2.5 inches per hour. Strong north winds will develop with the heavy snow to produce whiteout conditions over a wide swath from west central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin. The worst conditions are expected between 9 PM and 4 AM, with snow and strong winds tapering off toward early Saturday morning. Total snowfall amounts will range from 5 to 10 inches from west central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin, with 2 to 5 inches north of Glenwood and St Cloud, and along I-90. Locally higher amounts are possible if snowfall rates exceed 2 inches per hour. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for a large area from west central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect north and south of the Blizzard Warning. ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Humboldt; Pocahontas; Wright
...Snow and Blowing Snow, with Blizzard to near Blizzard Conditions Expected Across Far North Iowa Tonight... .Colder air arrives tonight with rain changing to snow across northern Iowa. The combination of snow and strong winds will produce blizzard to near blizzard conditions over portions of northern Iowa with occasional poor travel conditions in the weather advisory. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...North central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on poor road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to 1/2 mile. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...Potent Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Overnight... .A potent storm moving across southern and eastern Wisconsin will bring impactful winter weather to parts of the area overnight. Rain will transition to snow toward midnight and continue overnight before diminishing around sunrise. This snow will be heavy at times, especially north of Interstate 90 where rates could exceed an inch per hour in parts of southeast Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. Farther north, across north-central Wisconsin, rates up to 2 inches an hour will be possible overnight. Rates this high will cause rapid accumulations to occur and with the heavy, wet nature of the snow, power outages and tree damage could occur. The highest totals of 6 inches or more will be possible for portions of southeast Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin. Amounts up to 10 inches could occur over portions of Taylor County in north-central Wisconsin. Farther south, snow totals up to 3 inches will be possible. In addition northwest winds will increase tonight, gusting from 35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the falling snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Highest totals north of Interstate 90. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...Potent Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Overnight... .A potent storm moving across southern and eastern Wisconsin will bring impactful winter weather to parts of the area overnight. Rain will transition to snow toward midnight and continue overnight before diminishing around sunrise. This snow will be heavy at times, especially north of Interstate 90 where rates could exceed an inch per hour in parts of southeast Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. Farther north, across north-central Wisconsin, rates up to 2 inches an hour will be possible overnight. Rates this high will cause rapid accumulations to occur and with the heavy, wet nature of the snow, power outages and tree damage could occur. The highest totals of 6 inches or more will be possible for portions of southeast Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin. Amounts up to 10 inches could occur over portions of Taylor County in north-central Wisconsin. Farther south, snow totals up to 3 inches will be possible. In addition northwest winds will increase tonight, gusting from 35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the falling snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Rain will transition to snow toward midnight and continue overnight before diminishing around sunrise. The highest snow totals of 6 inches or more will be possible for portions of southeast Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin. Amounts up to 10 inches could occur over portions of Taylor County in north- central Wisconsin. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause some blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and north central and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Mower
...Potent Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Overnight... .A potent storm moving across southern and eastern Wisconsin will bring impactful winter weather to parts of the area overnight. Rain will transition to snow toward midnight and continue overnight before diminishing around sunrise. This snow will be heavy at times, especially north of Interstate 90 where rates could exceed an inch per hour in parts of southeast Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. Farther north, across north-central Wisconsin, rates up to 2 inches an hour will be possible overnight. Rates this high will cause rapid accumulations to occur and with the heavy, wet nature of the snow, power outages and tree damage could occur. The highest totals of 6 inches or more will be possible for portions of southeast Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin. Amounts up to 10 inches could occur over portions of Taylor County in north-central Wisconsin. Farther south, snow totals up to 3 inches will be possible. In addition northwest winds will increase tonight, gusting from 35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the falling snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Highest totals north of Interstate 90. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Freeborn
...BLIZZARD WARNING EXPANDED EASTWARD TO INCLUDE THE TWIN CITIES METRO AND WESTERN WISCONSIN... ...SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE EXPECTED FOR SEVERAL HOURS WITH WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH... .Widespread precipitation will develop late this afternoon and transition to heavy snow from northwest to southeast this evening. The snow could be very heavy at times with hourly rates of 1 to 2.5 inches per hour. Strong north winds will develop with the heavy snow to produce whiteout conditions over a wide swath from west central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin. The worst conditions are expected between 9 PM and 4 AM, with snow and strong winds tapering off toward early Saturday morning. Total snowfall amounts will range from 5 to 10 inches from west central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin, with 2 to 5 inches north of Glenwood and St Cloud, and along I-90. Locally higher amounts are possible if snowfall rates exceed 2 inches per hour. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for a large area from west central and southwest Minnesota to west central Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect north and south of the Blizzard Warning. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Freeborn County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth
...Snow and Blowing Snow, with Blizzard to near Blizzard Conditions Expected Across Far North Iowa Tonight... .Colder air arrives tonight with rain changing to snow across northern Iowa. The combination of snow and strong winds will produce blizzard to near blizzard conditions over portions of northern Iowa with occasional poor travel conditions in the weather advisory. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Blowing snow will reduce visibility to below one half mile at times.
* WHERE...Far Northern Iowa.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on briefly dangerous travel due to blowing snow and snow. Blowing snow could cause intermittent blizzard conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.