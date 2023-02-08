Olmsted County Sheriff discusses risks posed by ghost guns

ROCHESTER,MN-- Across the country criminals are using ghost guns to commit crimes. Law enforcement has some concerns about the risks they pose in Rochester. One of the issues with ghost guns are they’re unregulated and untraceable firearms, that pretty much anyone can get their hands on, including minors and those who can't legally carry.
Nationally they have been attached to many crime scenes and mass shooting incidents, and since 2017 illegal use of ghost guns has risen more than one-thousand percent, according to the Department of Justice.
The firearms can be built from parts bought online and combined with 3D printed parts. Once assembled they act as a real gun, and can fire real ammunition.
Olmsted County Sheriff , Kevin Torgerson says , thankfully these guns have not been connected to many crimes in the community.
He says his concern is how easily accessible they are for children, but overall feels “ghost guns" started off as a harmless thing gone wrong.
He also says he does not agree the gun should be completely outlawed. "There are so many people that treat and use them decently. It's just like anything else. You get one issue that becomes a bad thing because it makes the headline and it is apart of a crime...doesn't mean that they're all or that we just have to abolish everything abolish everything."
As of August last year, Minnesota lawmakers require a background check for anyone purchasing these kits.