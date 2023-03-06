OLMSTED COUNTY HOSTS SOIL HEALTH INITIATIVE INFO SESSION

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Soil & Water Conservation District announces Soil Health Initiative for local farmers.
The program aims to help farmers practice better management practices and crop diversity. The increase in egg costs and winter weather’s soil erosion hurting crop production is straining rural farmers financially.
"So anytime there's large swings in the commodities market, it affects the inputs, fertilizers, pesticides, etc, and that creates a lot of risks for producers," said Martin Larsen of SWAC.
SWAC will be hosting educational classes to teach farmers how to utilize alternative crops to create more profit.
"We're very serious about helping farmers make the transition into more regenerative agriculture practices. We don't just implement regulations on them, but we actually step up and help with funding and expertise,” said Larsen.
Visit the Olmsted County website for more information on enrollment and upcoming info sessions.