Oldest acapella group 'Spizzwinks' comes to Med-City

ROCHESTER, MN.-- A piece of Yale University came to Rochester, in the form of it's Spizzwinks acappella group and one member is no stranger to the Med-City.
Adam McPhail, a 2021 Mayo High School graduate ,returned with the nation's oldest underclassman acapella group, the Spizzwinks to perform at The Waters on Mayowood retirement community.
This all comes as a part of the community center's 'Spring into Fun Week'. The Spizzwinks have been performing around the country since 1914 and typically visit and perform in the hometown of it's members.
McPhail says as the 15 other 'Winks' piled into his home to prepare for the performance, they were able to get a glimpse of where he comes from and how it's shaped him.
Marni Harris, The Waters active life manager, says the experience has been a win for both the Spizzwinks as well as The Waters.
"Some of our folks maybe wouldn't be able to get out and see them in person and so to be able to have them come here to us has been just really and truly an honor and a privilege." >--Harris said.
"It's really meaningful to come back to Rochester.” McPhail adds. “The Spizzwinks sort of travel all over the globe. It's when you travel to people's hometowns that you get a better sense of where they're from."
The Spizzwinks will be performing at the Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Rochester on Monday, May 15 at 7:30 pm. For tickets you can pay at the door of visit one of their social media sites listed on their website.