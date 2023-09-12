Officials tour location for new homeless shelter

ROCHESTER, Minn.–Local officials met at The Residences of the Old Town Hall Tuesday to tour the building.
The facility has been used for a number of purposes from an assisted living facility to a bomb shelter and now it could be used to help fight homelessness.
The 38,000 sqft holds 66 single room apartments, and four shared kitchens.
Currently, the first and fifth floors are being used by Luther College for student housing, whose lease ends in 2025. Officials are expecting to serve at most 80 people, using three floors to house those in need. Floors one and two will be constructed as an emergency shelter. The plan would also incorporate in-house services for people experiencing homelessness.
Officials are working to complete the funding application project by the September 21 deadline, which would grant nearly $10 million dollars of the $12.7 million project.
Mary O’Neil is the Associate Housing Director of Olmsted County, which is one of the facility’s buyers. She shares why the building was an ideal purchase.
One of the building's buyers to learn why it was the ideal purchase.
“We really did want it close to downtown because that's where the resources are for people.” she says. “And most of them are on foot. Clearly, I think much of our community has seen people around downtown going from one agency to another so we wanted it in close proximity to our partner agencies."
Officials say, the Rochester Community Warming center across from the Olmsted County Government Center will close once the grant funding is approved and the housing stability center opens up.
If funding is approved, construction could begin by summer 2024. A neighborhood association board meeting with city officials will be held Thursday, September 14 to hear residents' thoughts on the plan.