Officials speak on RPS receiving $1.9 million for student mental health

ROCHESTER, Minn.--
Rochester Public Schools (RPS) hosted a press conference with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) on Monday to highlight funding support of mental health for young people.
The U.S. Department of Education awarded RPS with $1.9 million in grants to fund mental health scholars.
The grant allows RPS to partner with the Winona State University Master of Social Work program to provide graduates with careers in the school district in order to increase mental health services for students.
Part of the reason for this funding is because of the mental health impacts of the pandemic on students across the country.
Funding will be distributed over a five-year period for the recruitment and retention of these graduate students., and up to 30 scholarships will be awarded.
“In other words we're going to make it easier for Winona State grad students with these degrees to move directly into jobs where they can have an immediate impact." Sen. Klobuchar describes.
It will also help to increase the number of state credentialed mental health school staff members.
Winona State University Master of Social Work Program Director, Dr. Alex Espadas tells more on what will be included in the curriculum.
He says, “ It will allow us to admit six program scholars per academic year over the next five years to the MSW program where they will receive a specialized and comprehensive trauma-informed education and mental health experience."
For current RPS employees, the program provides funding to allow them to maintain their wages and employment status while fulfilling university degree requirements.
When asked about why RPS is receiving the funding, Sen. Klobuchar says , “I just can't think of a better place than this area for this program because of the advanced nature of Rochester's involvement in the medical field and the ability to do things of scale."
RPS Superintendent, Kent Pekel was also at the press conference. He mentions that the goal for the grant program is to meet the national student to social-worker ratio which is 250 to 1. The district is currently sitting at 414 to 1. They predict that over the course of five years with the grant project, that the number will change to 377 to 1.
Data from the Minnesota Student Survey shows in May of 2022, 32 percent of RPS 11th graders have seriously considered suicide with more than 11 percent having actually attempted it.
One of the six grant writers, Koni Grimsrud says by the end of the program, the results have to show a sustained increase in the workforce.
"School psychologists, school counselors, anybody who already had a mental health degree and was eligible for Minnesota licensure was not eligible for the grant,” she says. “Because it was a re-specialization grant and that's in order to build the workforce and start to tap people who might be interested but who had chosen a different career path first."
Grimsrud says those of the BIPOC community may receive first preference in order to diversify the workforce.
She also adds that the district is constantly looking for ways to close the gaps in mental health support, starting with knowing how to access the resources within the community.
Grimsrud says ensuring every child has the ability to access these resources equitably is priority.
Sen. Klobuchar says she's always been an advocate for addressing children's mental health challenges
The U.S. Department of Education awarded a total of 100 grants nationally. The ‘School Based Mental Health Scholars’ program is the only one in the state of Minnesota to receive funding from the department.