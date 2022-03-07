Northwood firefighters help with Iowa tornado relief efforts: 'That could have been us'

NORTHWOOD, Iowa-Five firefighters from the Northwood Fire Department assisted Madison County Emergency Management with clean up efforts on Sunday after an EF4 tornado killed seven people.

Fire Chief Blake Severson said he and four other firefighters from the department joined more than 400 volunteers to remove downed debris, such as trees and structural wreckage from Saturdays' storm.

The five firefighters that work roughly 150 miles away spent more than five hours helping community members before returning to Northwood, according to Severson.

2-story building destroyed in Northwood blaze (with photos from the scene) A two-story building which contained some apartments was reduced to rubble Monday after a fire broke out in Worth County.

Severson said the fallout from the storm humbled him and made him realize a disaster of that size could happen in Northwood.

"Being from North Iowa, we know tornados can happen. That can happen anywhere. It is surreal to know that 200 miles north or 150 miles north, that could have been us. It is crazy," Severson said.

Severson said although firefighters wear different patches, they are all part of the same team, highlighting the strong bond between first responders during a time of crisis.