Northern Lights light up the sky

Did you stay up and get a glimpse of the northern lights early Friday morning? If you didn't, here's what you missed.
The peak lasted not more than a few minutes, but oh my was it gorgeous 🤩— Sean Macaday (@MacadayWX) March 24, 2023
From near Elgin, MN
Lots more from my DSLR tomorrow #mnwx pic.twitter.com/jtPNCxhoJD
OMG!! The aurora really just flared up right at 1AM! Took this just north of Rochester, MN. @NWSLaCrosse @KIMTWeather #MNwx #RochMN pic.twitter.com/pLXqkXFkCv— Aaron White (@AaronWhiteTV) March 24, 2023
Best display of the Northern Lights I’ve ever seen! Worth staying up late for! Taken around 1AM CDT with my iPhone 13 Pro. #aurora #NorthernLights @NWSLaCrosse @KIMTWeather pic.twitter.com/0fU1JfNnti— Aaron White (@AaronWhiteTV) March 24, 2023