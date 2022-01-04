North Iowa man and Minnesota son plead guilty for U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, DC – A North Iowa man and his southern Minnesota son charged for the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol have agreed to plead guilty.
Plea agreements filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia state that Daryl Johnson of St. Ansgar and Daniel Johnson of Austin will plead guilty to one count each of civil disorder. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 12.
According to the plea agreements, federal sentencing guidelines would see the Johnsons serving zero to six months in federal prison and paying fines of $2,000 to $20,000. They would also be expected to pay $2,000 each in restitution for the approximately $1,495,326.55 in damage done to the U.S. Capitol on January 6.