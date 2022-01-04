You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multifaceted Hazardous Winter Weather Tonight...

.Several different hazardous weather elements will affect Iowa
tonight along and behind the passage of a sharp cold front. This
will include widespread strong and gusty winds, snow showers
north, blowing snow from new and previous snows, and bitter cold
wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected north with total snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph area wide producing blowing snow due to new and already
existing snow cover. Bitter cold wind chills in the teens and
20s below zero central and north.

* WHERE...Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty
winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday
morning.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in
rural areas north. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes. Wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph may blow around
unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

North Iowa man and Minnesota son plead guilty for U.S. Capitol riot

  • Updated
  • 0
Austin man and his father charged with being part of Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol

Photo from federal criminal complaint. Authorities say Daniel Johnson is circled in blue and Daryl Johnson is circled in red.

WASHINGTON, DC – A North Iowa man and his southern Minnesota son charged for the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol have agreed to plead guilty.

Plea agreements filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia state that Daryl Johnson of St. Ansgar and Daniel Johnson of Austin will plead guilty to one count each of civil disorder.  A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 12.

According to the plea agreements, federal sentencing guidelines would see the Johnsons serving zero to six months in federal prison and paying fines of $2,000 to $20,000.  They would also be expected to pay $2,000 each in restitution for the approximately $1,495,326.55 in damage done to the U.S. Capitol on January 6.