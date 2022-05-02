No Mow May initiative aims to help Minnesota's bee population recover

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Before you reach for your lawnmower this month, the city of Rochester is asking community members to put a pause on cutting their grass.
As part of the No Mow May initiative the Parks and Recreation department says you could help protect Minnesota's bee population.
The pollinators need some help after Minnesota's state bee, the Rusty Patch Bumblebee, was listed as endangered in 2019.
Program coordinator Alison Litchy says many bees start coming out of hibernation at the beginning of May and need flowers to survive. So, by letting your lawn bloom before mowing you could help the bee population recover.
Litchy explained, "This one month is their most vulnerable. So, if we're able to give them that small head start they're more likely to survive long-term and pollinate our fruits and vegetables and everything that's out there that relies on pollinators which is about a third of our food production in the United States, so it's pretty important."
You quite literally don't have to do anything to participate. The city won't enforce its tall grass ordinance during the month of May.
Litchy does say there is signage you can pick up at the government center or you can print off online if you want neighbors to know you're participating.
Rochester began participating in the initiative in 2020.