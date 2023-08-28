'Next Level Conference' looking to get a boost

ROCHESTER, MN.--Southern Minnesota entrepreneurs have a chance to take their business to the next level.
The two-day Next Level Conference and expo will be taking place here at the Mayo Civic Center for all levels of entrepreneurs on October 25.
It will feature keynote speakers, 3 different panels, Q&As, business pitch & networking opportunities with city officials, and CEOs.
Towanda Burks, the lead organizer, says she and a friend thought up the idea nearly five years ago but the pandemic put everything on hold.
Burks says it's necessary to hold it now as many businesses are still recovering from the pandemic and need resources to move forward.
She says one problem she's running into is affordability for minority owned businesses to attend, despite dropping the registration fee. She's now working to help them.
“This is an event that they must be in the room or should be in the room.” Burks says. “So over the next month in a half I'll be really focused on pushing requests to help donate to support those entrepreneurs to be in the room to give them access to opportunities
Burks set a $25,000 fundraising goal to help the business owners attend the conference and expo. She says they are also looking for more supporting sponsors. To donate or become a sponsor, you can visit nextlevelconf.com.
The conference will be on the first day of the Next Level Conference, followed by the Expo on Day two which is also free to everyone.