New Trades Readiness program to start

ROCHESTER, MN.–In January 2022 Bloomberg Philanthropies selected the City of Rochester as a Global Mayors Challenge winner of a one million dollar grant to create career pathways for women of color. Soon a portion of the funds will be used for a trades readiness training program.
The program is a part of the city's Equity in the Built Environment Program, which was created after research showed health and economic disparities of women of color in the city after the pandemic.
The Program Coordinator, Stacy Brumfield says the training is supported by a number of city organizations which helps to fill employment gaps and barriers.
"It's no longer asking the candidate to adjust their needs for their place of work.” she said. “It's really looking critically at the place of work and saying 'how can we help you be prepared to take on these diverse candidates."
Brumfield says the course is unqiue because it doesn't just teach traditional trades.
“So it is kind of building trades at it's core but it can be the accountants and the office working for the contractor as well as the people on the ground doing the work at a job site.
Anyone can apply for the program, and people of color and women are encouraged to do so. You must be 18 years or older, have a valid Minnesota driver's license and meet the minimum math and English test scores. If you're unable to do so, Brumfield says they can help you get there.