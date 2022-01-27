New Spanish immersion daycare and pre-school opens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Parents living in The Med City will have more options for daycare and preschool. A new Spanish immersion school opened it's doors today.
On Thursday Tierra Encantada held a grand opening and open house. The school provides education for children from six weeks old to six years old.
Students will be learning and engaging in the Spanish language . The early childhood education center decided to come to The Med City because of it's growing population.
"We know that there are alot of families out there looking for more than just a place for their child to be for a couple of hours during the day," says marketing director Erica Taylor. " They're looking for a place that their child can engage and grow in ways that they might not be able to provide at home. We offer Spanish immersion, organic meals throughout the day, cloth diapers, and we knew in Rochester there's a growing community and growing families that want the same thing."
Tierra Encantada operates several schools in the Twin Cities and across the country.
"We are an organization that keeps on growing. A couple of years ago we just had one center and now we have six," Taylor tells KIMT News 3 . "The reason we are finding is because there are parents that have a need for quality childcare that offers more than just putting a child in a seat and keeping them safe.
Classes at Tierra Encantada begin on Monday. Already 20 families have their children registered.