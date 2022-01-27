 Skip to main content
...Dangerous Cold Returns Late Tonight into Friday Morning...

.A cold front will move across the area tonight with bitter cold
air returning. The coldest air will settle across northern Iowa
where temperatures will drop to the teens below zero. With
northwest winds, wind chill readings will drop below minus 20 in
this area.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

New Spanish immersion daycare and pre-school opens in Rochester

Parents living in the Med City will have more options for daycare and preschool.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Parents living in The Med City will have more options for daycare and preschool. A new Spanish immersion school opened it's doors today.

On Thursday Tierra Encantada held a grand opening and open house. The school provides education for children from six weeks old to six years old.

Students will be learning and engaging in the Spanish language .  The early childhood education center decided to come to The Med City because of it's growing population.

"We know that there are alot of families out there looking for more than just a place for their child to be for a couple of hours during the day," says marketing director Erica Taylor. " They're looking for a place that their child can engage and  grow in ways that they might not be able to provide at home. We offer Spanish immersion, organic meals throughout the day, cloth diapers, and we knew in Rochester there's a growing community and growing families that want the same thing." 

Tierra Encantada operates several schools in the Twin Cities and across the country.

"We are an organization that keeps on growing. A couple of years ago we just had one center and now we have six," Taylor tells KIMT News 3 . "The reason we are finding is because there are parents that have a need for quality childcare that offers more than just putting a child in a seat and keeping them safe.

Classes at Tierra Encantada begin on Monday. Already 20 families have their children registered.

