New regulations for edible sales on the way

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - Major changes are on the way for hemp-product vendors.
State lawmakers are working on the creation of regulations for the sale of low-potency THC edibles and drinkables.
These regulations would be added to an already-existing bill that aims to legalize recreational marijuana. The ramifications of this amendment will affect many hemp product vendors.
One of these vendors is Ted Galaty, owner of Willow's Keep Farm. He's been following the developments of the proposals and has even gotten involved with helping lawmakers revise the bill to better fit the needs of sellers.
One of the more controversial restrictions proposed would make the sale of any hemp product not made in the state illegal, something that contradicts other laws protecting the sale of hemp.
"The 2018 Farm Bill allows hemp to have interstate commerce, and these are hemp products," Galaty said. "They come from cannabis sativa that's below 0.3% THC, so we should be able to transport them over state lines and distribute over state lines."
The final draft of the bill is still in the works, and Galaty hopes that everyone ends up benefitting from it.