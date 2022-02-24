New podcasts launches about Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A new podcast launched today to help build Rochester's tourism scene.
The podcast is called "Growing Destinations." It's hosted by Experience Rochester Vice President of Marketing and Communications Bill Von Bank.
According to Von Bank, Experience Rochester decided to do a podcast since that's the biggest way people are getting content.
"It's important to our organization. It's important to really daylight all the great things happening to our community and how we can actually drive traffic back to our website and ultimately invite people back to the community," says Von Bank. " To see for themselves why Rochester is a city on the move."
The goal is to have the podcast grow and eventually interview live entertainment acts performing at Mayo Civic Center. The podcast is also aimed at more than just building tourism.
"There's some great stories. There's some great entrepreneurs in Rochester and we think that Rochester's a booming town. Rochester's very resilient and we want to show people why that is through this podcast," explains Von Bank.
"Growing Destinations" is available to download for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.