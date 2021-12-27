New numbers: holiday retail sales rebound from 2020

ROCHESTER, Minn. - New numbers show retail sales saw a healthy rebound this holiday season compared to last.
According to a report released by Mastercard, sales rose 8.5% year-over-year between November 1st and Christmas Eve. The report also finds shoppers started their search for the perfect gift early this year, and many turned to brick and mortar stores, in part driven by fears about shipping delays.
Walter Hanson, CEO of The Nordic Shops Inc., tells KIMT it's been an extremely good holiday season, and one that could help break a record for his business.
"If we kind of continue going at the pace that we're going right now through the end of the year... this will end up being our best ever year for The Nordic Shops Incorporated." Hanson continued, "that's both store and web, and lately, especially since COVID, we've been growing the website more and more."
If trends were to hold steady through the end of this week, Nordic Shops Inc. would beat its best year in business, 2019, by an impressive 10% according to the CEO. Hanson adds before the pandemic, the company's website played a supporting role to its in-store presence, but now, roles have reversed.
"The entire staff has worked hard, we decided that we're gonna really go for it. We wanted to kind of prove to ourselves, and to everybody around us, that you don't get anywhere if you bury your head in the sand, and you've got to get out there. You've got to try new and different things."
While the recent report from Mastercard shows in-store sales jumped by more than 8% during the holiday period compared to last year, online shopping still saw significant growth, accounting for nearly 21% of total sales over the holidays.