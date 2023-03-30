New member joins Collider

ROCHESTER, Minn.--The collider foundation announced a new addition to their team Thursday.
Collider is an organization dedicated to helping early-stage entrepreneurs and small businesses develop strong business practices.
They are welcoming Juliana Silva, a Columbian native who is residing in the ‘Med-City’ to help break down barriers of underserved communities and to promote entrepreneurship.
Collider Executive Director, Amanda Leightner, says Silva's work will help to further the nonprofit's mission to activating, connecting and empowering individuals who are in their early stages of business.
Silva will be working as the Director of Navigation for the foundation.
When asked about her future efforts, Silva says, “"We always want to get in front of the BIPOC and the Hispanic communities. Spanish is my native language and I'm from Columbia. So we want to increase the awareness of all the resources that Rochester has for the entrepreneurs because we believe in a community with zero barriers."
IN 2022, Collider's Ecosystem Navigation Program served 206 entrepreneurs, with 302 hours of technical assistance. In that same year they also added on 53 new members. They say they’re hopeful for further growth this year.