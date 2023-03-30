 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region...

.A potent storm system brings a variety of impactful weather to
the region into Saturday morning. Tonight, a mix of snow and
freezing rain will fall across parts of north-central Wisconsin.
While totals will be relatively minor, travel impacts are
possible.

Come Friday night, wide spread rain transitions to snow. The snow
will be heavy at times, especially along and north of Interstate
94 where 1 to 2" per hour rates are expected. Currently, the
higher amounts from 6 to 10 inches are favored north of Highway 10
in north-central Wisconsin. Moving south to Interstate 90, some
accumulations are expected, but the track of the storm and how
quickly rain transitions to just snow brings some uncertainty in
how much to expect.

In addition northwest winds will increase Friday night, gusting
from 35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the
falling snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches
possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Drifting of snow
in open areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread drifting
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

New member joins Collider

  • Updated
  • 0

Juliana Silva is working as director of Collider's 1-on-1 ecosystem navigation program.

ROCHESTER, Minn.--The collider foundation announced a new addition to their team Thursday.

 

Collider is an organization dedicated to helping early-stage entrepreneurs and small businesses develop strong business practices.

 

They are welcoming  Juliana Silva, a Columbian native who is residing in  the ‘Med-City’ to help break down barriers of underserved communities and to promote entrepreneurship.

 

Collider Executive Director, Amanda Leightner, says Silva's work will help to further the nonprofit's mission to activating, connecting and empowering individuals who are in their early stages of business. 

 

Silva will be working as the Director of Navigation for the foundation.

 

When asked about her future efforts, Silva says, “"We always want to get in front of the BIPOC and the Hispanic communities. Spanish is my native language and I'm from Columbia. So we want to increase the awareness of all the resources that Rochester has for the entrepreneurs because we believe in a community with zero barriers." 

 

IN 2022, Collider's Ecosystem Navigation Program served 206 entrepreneurs, with 302 hours of technical assistance. In that same year they also added on 53 new members. They say they’re hopeful for further growth this year.

 

