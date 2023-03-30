New member joins Collider

Weather Alert

...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region... .A potent storm system brings a variety of impactful weather to the region into Saturday morning. Tonight, a mix of snow and freezing rain will fall across parts of north-central Wisconsin. While totals will be relatively minor, travel impacts are possible. Come Friday night, wide spread rain transitions to snow. The snow will be heavy at times, especially along and north of Interstate 94 where 1 to 2" per hour rates are expected. Currently, the higher amounts from 6 to 10 inches are favored north of Highway 10 in north-central Wisconsin. Moving south to Interstate 90, some accumulations are expected, but the track of the storm and how quickly rain transitions to just snow brings some uncertainty in how much to expect. In addition northwest winds will increase Friday night, gusting from 35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the falling snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Drifting of snow in open areas. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&