New inclusive playground coming to Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- There will be more opportunities for everyone when a new inclusive playground comes to Albert Lea next year.
The playground will be in the city's Edgewater Park and for kids with special needs.
It will be located next to the Edgewater pavilion. The idea comes from All Together, a group consisting of parents, therapists, and special education teachers.
"I am super excited. I have been part of adding inclusive playground pieces to a great school here here in Albert Lea and I know what a big difference that made," says the city's director of community engagement and enrichment Cathy Malakowsky. " If you ever had been at a playground and see a child that uses let's say some type of walking aid or has some other disability, when they have to sit on the side because they can't participate, it's emotionally devastating."
Currently, Albert Lea doesn't have an inclusive playground so this will be the first. The project will be done in two phases. The first consists of building the playground and the second consists of adding a miracle ball field, a building for activities, and additional restrooms.
"We have at least 700 students in the Albert Lea area who receive some type of special education services," says Malakowsky. "If you think about a child who uses a wheelchair who might be on the autism spectrum or has another sensory disorder, this is a place they can come to play outside, can socialize, and can form friendships. It also provides a place for their families where they can all be together.
Construction on the playground is expected to begin in spring 2023.
Anyone looking to donate money towards the playground can attend it's Rock you Socks fundraiser. The event will be March 19 at Brookside Boat Landing.