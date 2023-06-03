 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec is
currently moving west across the Great Lakes and Wisconsin. Smoke
will cross into eastern Minnesota late Sunday morning. The smoke may
make it as far west as Rochester and St Cloud. Air quality should
improve across east central and southeastern Minnesota tomorrow
morning. Some smoke may linger across southeast Minnesota through
Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

New fashion store brings options

  • Updated
  • 0

A new shoe store is in town with the hopes to upgrade a few wardrobes at an affordable price.

The Drip recently had it's grand opening offering stylish shoes, like Nike and Yeezys, to even clothes.

 

The Drip recently had it's grand opening offering stylish shoes, like Nike and Yeezys, to even clothes.

 

Owner, Alex Thompson, says the store was inspired by the many unique shoe businesses in The Twin Cities and he wanted to bring the experience down into the Med-City. 

 

He says because the shoes are affordable, people often ask if they are used resell products, in which he says they are not. 

 

“All of the shoes are new and unused.” Thompson says.

 

Thompson also owns the store next door to The Drip, called The Melting clock and advises aspiring entrepreneurs to maintain their passion if they want a successful business. 

 

“You're going to have to commit to it and you're going to have to understand that it's going to come before your family sometimes.” he say. “ It's going to come before different holidays like it is now a part of you. If someone calls in sick, you're going to have to fill in."

 

Thompson says so far, there's been a lot of foot traffic coming into the store and encourages people to explore the wall of shoes.

 

