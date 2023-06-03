New fashion store brings options

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- A new shoe store is in town with the hopes to upgrade a few wardrobes at an affordable price.
The Drip recently had it's grand opening offering stylish shoes, like Nike and Yeezys, to even clothes.
Owner, Alex Thompson, says the store was inspired by the many unique shoe businesses in The Twin Cities and he wanted to bring the experience down into the Med-City.
He says because the shoes are affordable, people often ask if they are used resell products, in which he says they are not.
“All of the shoes are new and unused.” Thompson says.
Thompson also owns the store next door to The Drip, called The Melting clock and advises aspiring entrepreneurs to maintain their passion if they want a successful business.
“You're going to have to commit to it and you're going to have to understand that it's going to come before your family sometimes.” he say. “ It's going to come before different holidays like it is now a part of you. If someone calls in sick, you're going to have to fill in."
Thompson says so far, there's been a lot of foot traffic coming into the store and encourages people to explore the wall of shoes.