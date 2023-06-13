New Downtown Summer Safety initiative

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- People may soon start seeing more officers in downtown Rochester as a part of Rochester Police Department’s new 2023 Summer safe Zone Initiative.
The new initiative is in response to concerns in the downtown area regarding drug use, unsanitary conduct, and aggressive panhandling.
RPD says when the community feels unsafe, anywhere, it's a problem. The initiative will bring in school resource officers to help patrol downtown which will add on an additional 1,100 hours of eyes in the area. The department is also working with a security team to monitor the ramps.
RPD Capt. Jeff Stilwell says they're working to get ahead of any potential issues before they come or get worse.
“Often we find that if we set expectations, people will live up to them.” he says. “But if we're not there, behaviors can sometimes get out of control and that can be anything from lime scooters to people drinking too much to the whole nine yards.”
Capt. Stilwell says they want to see a vibrant downtown, and will work to encourage people to come out and enjoy what it has to offer.