...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH 8 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Wednesday through 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...light wind, warm temperatures, and sunny
conditions will combine with small amounts of wildfire smoke from
Canada to produce high concentrations of surface level ozone.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

New Downtown Summer Safety initiative

The Rochester Police Department is launching a new Downtown Summer Safety initiative that aims to help make downtown safer and address problems brought up by residents and businesses. KIMT News 3 Sananda McCall spoke with the department on how they plan to make downtown more friendly for all.

ROCHESTER, Minn.--  People may soon start seeing more officers in downtown Rochester as a part of Rochester Police Department’s new 2023 Summer safe Zone Initiative. 

 

The new initiative is in response to concerns in the downtown area regarding drug use, unsanitary conduct, and aggressive panhandling. 

 

RPD says when  the community feels unsafe, anywhere, it's a problem.  The initiative will bring in school resource officers to help patrol downtown which will add on an additional 1,100 hours of eyes in the area. The department is also working with a security team to monitor the ramps. 

 

RPD Capt. Jeff Stilwell says they're working to get ahead of any potential issues before they come or get worse. 

 

“Often we find that if we set expectations, people will live up to them.” he says. “But if we're not there, behaviors can sometimes get out of control and that can be anything from lime scooters to people drinking too much to the whole nine yards.”

 

Capt. Stilwell says they want to see a vibrant downtown, and will work to encourage people to come out and enjoy what it has to offer.

 

