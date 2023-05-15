New Bikes for Overland Elementary

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- Monday was all smiles for Overland Elementary kindergarteners in Rochester, as many of them had their first bike ride!
This was all made possible with the help of the coordinator for Rochester Public School's Student Program, Dustin Morrow who put in a grant for the strider bikes with pedal kicks , six months ago.
Morrow partnered with the All Kids Bike program to help provide 24 Striders, which can have pedals added on once students progress through the 11-step process–starting with balance.
Morrow spoke on an experience he had the led to the initiative.
“The first experience that I had with it was teach a fifth grade student how to ride a back and after we taught her how to ride, she smiled and her teacher was like , ‘I havent seen you smile with your teeth all year’."
While speaking with the school's P.E.. teacher, Lucas Fisher, he says he was excited to introduce the bikes to all the kids, but had some concerns about putting them together.
However, with the help of students at the Rochester Alternative Learning Center (ALC), the bikes were assembled and placed in a custom wooden storage within a month.
Morrow says another set of bikes will be released at another school in the district for 3rd-5th graders. The goal is to also present the bikes to those middle school-aged students.