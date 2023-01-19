Nearly 10 inches of snow reported around northern Iowa, 5-6 in southern MN Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Some reports continue to trickle in, and there's a bit of some light snow in spots, but we now have an idea of where we ended up with this storm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KIMT News 3 Archive Ways to keep the Olmsted County Free Fair safe and fun Updated Dec 2, 2021 News Rochester author shares her story with launch of her book, and donates to community Updated Jan 23, 2022 News MiEnergy says if your power isn't back by sundown, don't expect it until Friday Dec 16, 2021 Cerro Gordo County Not guilty plea entered in Mason City apartment stabbing Updated Dec 2, 2021 Olmsted County The Landing in Rochester moving into Salvation Army Updated Apr 25, 2022 Community Clean up along the Zumbro river Jul 1, 2022 Recommended for you