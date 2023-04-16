Nature Center opening approaches

Weather Alert

...Next Heavy Snow Band Taking Shape... .The next band of heavy snow was forming this evening from north- central Wisconsin into parts of western Wisconsin, or roughly from Taylor County south into portions of La Crosse and Monroe Counties. Snowfall rates in this band are expected to be 1 to 2 inches per hour which will cause rapid accumulations to occur and for roads to become snow covered and slippery. In addition, the heavy, wet snow combined with gusty winds could cause some power outages and tree damage to occur. Snowfall reports from the afternoon have been highly variable with a wide range. Amounts of a couple of inches have been common for parts of southeast Minnesota to as much as 10 inches across parts of western Wisconsin. As more snow falls overnight, storm totals could be a foot or more for portions of western Wisconsin. Travel tonight into Monday morning is expected to be impacted with a slower than normal morning commute possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Visit 511mn.org for road conditions. &&