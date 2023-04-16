 Skip to main content
...Next Heavy Snow Band Taking Shape...

.The next band of heavy snow was forming this evening from north-
central Wisconsin into parts of western Wisconsin, or roughly from
Taylor County south into portions of La Crosse and Monroe Counties.
Snowfall rates in this band are expected to be 1 to 2 inches per
hour which will cause rapid accumulations to occur and for roads
to become snow covered and slippery. In addition, the heavy, wet
snow combined with gusty winds could cause some power outages and
tree damage to occur.

Snowfall reports from the afternoon have been highly variable with
a wide range. Amounts of a couple of inches have been common for
parts of southeast Minnesota to as much as 10 inches across parts
of western Wisconsin. As more snow falls overnight, storm totals
could be a foot or more for portions of western Wisconsin. Travel
tonight into Monday morning is expected to be impacted with a
slower than normal morning commute possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

Nature Center opening approaches

BYRON, Minn.-- The popular Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo are wrapping up on construction of their new nature center.

 

The park's original nature center was built back in 1981, welcoming many visitors to one of Olmsted County's main attractions. However, workers of the park as well as park-goers say  despite their love for the center-- a bigger space and updates has been overdue.

 

The new facility  is located just north of the current one and will nearly triple in size--expanding to 13,000 square feet, and will allow for more indoor fun and classrooms available for visitors.  Only one classroom is available at the center. 

 

Additionally, a new entryway is under construction for the Zollman Zoo. One of the park's naturalist, Hope Chappuis says expansion will create a new experience 

 

“It means getting to teach more kids.” she says. “ It means getting to reach more people who are like us– who are super excited to be outside and super excited to learn. That's one of my favorite parts about working here, is learning.”

 

The park set a goal to raise one-million dollars in funding for the project and so far has already surpassed half of that. Chappuis says funds will go toward improving the experience of the park for the animals and visitors, and of course, towards the center.

 

When asked what the new facility’s atmosphere consists of, Chappuis described it as brighter, and representative of nature’s beauty.  

 

Once construction of the new center wraps up, the current building will be demolished, and Chappuis adds that it may become space for a new Welcome Center. 

 

The grand opening will take place at the new location, May 5 at 1pm. 

 

To donate click here.

