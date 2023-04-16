Nature Center opening approaches

BYRON, Minn.-- The popular Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo are wrapping up on construction of their new nature center.
The park's original nature center was built back in 1981, welcoming many visitors to one of Olmsted County's main attractions. However, workers of the park as well as park-goers say despite their love for the center-- a bigger space and updates has been overdue.
The new facility is located just north of the current one and will nearly triple in size--expanding to 13,000 square feet, and will allow for more indoor fun and classrooms available for visitors. Only one classroom is available at the center.
Additionally, a new entryway is under construction for the Zollman Zoo. One of the park's naturalist, Hope Chappuis says expansion will create a new experience
“It means getting to teach more kids.” she says. “ It means getting to reach more people who are like us– who are super excited to be outside and super excited to learn. That's one of my favorite parts about working here, is learning.”
The park set a goal to raise one-million dollars in funding for the project and so far has already surpassed half of that. Chappuis says funds will go toward improving the experience of the park for the animals and visitors, and of course, towards the center.
When asked what the new facility’s atmosphere consists of, Chappuis described it as brighter, and representative of nature’s beauty.
Once construction of the new center wraps up, the current building will be demolished, and Chappuis adds that it may become space for a new Welcome Center.
The grand opening will take place at the new location, May 5 at 1pm.
To donate click here.