 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Multiple injury crashes reported after winter weather hits in mid-April

  • Updated
  • 0
Minnesota State Patrol good 3.jpg

Multiple injury crashes were reported as winter weather hit the area Sunday into Monday.

The following information came from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Don Morgan, 25, of Rochester, suffered life-threatening injuries during a crash Sunday on Highway 52. Allan Fry, 27, of Ossian, Peggy Fry, 47, of Waukon, and Tiffany Fry, 25, of Ossian, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Tina Poland, 50, of Webster City, Iowa, was injured Sunday night during a crash on I-90 in Olmsted County. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Wael Alolaywi, 23, of Mankato, and Nelly Tezai, 22, of Mankato suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a crash on Highway 14 in Dodge County.

Recommended for you