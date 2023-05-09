Moving company warns of fraudulent moving schemes

ROCHESTER, Minn.--With the better weather, more people are moving into new homes. According to research by Moving Labor, 80% of all moves in the U.S. happen between April and September.
Mike Reps, a representative with the moving company, “Two Men and a Truck” in Rochester say for those in the market to move, the best thing to do is look for a company that is licensed and insured.
This means that both parties are protected in case something goes wrong. In Minnesota, the business should also have a Department of Transportation number which allows them to transport the materials legally.
Reps says his company had to step in quite a few times to help people who fell victim to crooked movers.
He says, although proper packing is also a good move, having caution when it comes to hiring the right movers is equally important.
“You know, the old school scam is the hostage situation.--so, 'we're not going to unload your stuff until you pay us significantly more than we asked for’” he says. “Different people trying to do different things but certainly, the whole scam push has certainly affected our industry."
Reps also advises to make sure the movers are background checked and professionally trained.
According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), consumers reported over $700,000 lost due to moving scams.