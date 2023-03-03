MnDOT starts 2 million dollar trial project on rural transportation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The pilot program provides locals and visitors more options to travel to rural areas of Minnesota.
The free mobile app ‘Transit’ will have bus routes, travel information, and rideshare services all on one platform. Select transit agencies will allow bus riders to pay fares through the app.
Rochester Public Transport hopes this project will expand their transit network to all over Minnesota.
"There's some potential I think in this project to affect multiple levels. Not only for people seeking transit services but transit agencies like ours to welcome new customers,” said Nick Lemmer of Rochester Public Transit.
Rochester Transport is expected to be integrated into the app soon.