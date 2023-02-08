MnDOT announces winners of 'Name a Snowplow' contest

ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the "Name a Snowplow" contest. One newly named snowplow will be assigned to each of MnDOT’s eight districts.
The winning names, in order of vote totals, and their future homes are:
- Yer a Blizzard, Harry – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)
- Blizzo – Metro District (Twin Cities)
- Clearopathtra – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)
- Better Call Salt – District 3 (Central Minnesota)
- Han Snowlo – District 7 (South Central Minnesota)
- Blader Tot Hotdish – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)
- Scoop! There it is – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)
- Sleetwood Mac – District 4 (West Central Minnesota)
Tallies for all 60 finalists can be found on MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow website. *