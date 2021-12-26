Minnesotans start disposing their Christmas trees

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Santa has returned to the North Pole. While many people are doing their returns, playing with their gifts, and preparing for the new year, others are starting to get rid of their Christmas trees.
Andrea Jacobsen usually waits until the first week of January to get rid of her Christmas tree. This year, she's speeding up the timeline.
"I work full time and didn't know what the weather was going to be next weekend. I thought it would just be more convenient to today."
For years, she 's been disposing her Christmas trees at the Olmsted County Compost Site.
"I've probably have done it other times but this is the first probably as early as I've done it," says Jacobsen.
In past year's, Ewell Bryant has waited until the end of January to get rid of his.
"My wife's in the cleaning mode and I just said let's get it done," says Bryant.
Bryant likes to wait until the end of January because he feels he's still celebrating the holidays until then.
Other Minnesotans including Susan Dunn are not ready to get rid of their pines and firs until the holiday season is over.
"We generally wait until the fifth or sixth of January because we love it. We like to look at it. It's so pretty and that's when will do it."
Dunn has been waiting that long to get rid of her tree for a decade. She waited to put it up, so she's hoping to enjoy it for a little longer.
"We put the tree up this year later than usual about mid December which is definitely why we want to leave it up until then. We got here a little bit later in the month," Dunn tells KIMT News 3.
Anyone disposing their tree at the Olmsted County Compost Site should remove any lights and ornaments on it. Christmas trees can be dropped off at the compost site through March until daylight hours. There is no fee.