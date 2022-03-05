Minnesotans find ways to save money and use less fuel as gas prices rise

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With the national price of gas sitting at $3.93 a gallon, driving can be expensive.
Gas prices are the highest since 2012 caused by countries putting sanctions on Russian exports, one of the world's largest oil exporters.
Now Minnesota are finding ways to save money and use less fuel.
Some drivers are using gas cards including Hy-Vee Fuel Savers to save money. This gives them discounts on gas when they purchase designated products at Hy-Vee. Other people try to use public transportation more. These aren't the only ways Minnesotans are finding ways to conserve fuel.
"I'm probably driving a little bit less. Not taking as long as trips as I have in the past," says Golden Kruger.
Other people including Susan Schultz are driving less.
"I'm getting my needs and met and not my wants. If I don't need something now, I don't get it," explains Schultz.
Other ways AAA is suggesting to save money and use less gas are to drive less aggressively and try not to idle your car. AAA is also reporting the average price of gas per gallon in Rochester is $3.71