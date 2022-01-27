Minnesota Teacher of the Year nomination 'humbling' as educators deal with pandemic

KASSON, Minn.- The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is approaching.
Several teachers from southeastern Minnesota are in the running for the award, including Kasson-Mantorville Elementary art teacher Kristin Wishy.
Wishy has been teaching art in the district for over 30 years. She has never been nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year before. Principal Ariana Wright says she thinks Wishy was nominated because of her decades of dedication to her students and art.
"I am truly proud and not surprised because she is truly an exceptional teacher. She's honed her craft to the highest skill and is incredibly deserving to represent all teachers in the state of Minnesota," says Wright.
Throughout the pandemic, Wishy has been using art to help children deal with their feelings. She shares with KIMT News 3 her thoughts on the nomination.
"It's very humbling especially this year. Everybody went through so much with hours and hours of outside work just to keep everything running smoothly for the kids."
Wishy says she if she wins she plans to keep on teaching. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet will be in St Paul on May 1. Wishy is competing against four other southeastern Minnesota teachers for the title.