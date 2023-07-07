Minnesota State Patrol reports deadliest start to summer in a decade

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is often called "The 100 Deadliest Days" for highway travel.
This year, Minnesota State Patrol is seeing the deadliest summer in a decade.
State patrol is now reporting 60 road fatalities across the state since Memorial Day. While the exact numbers for the Rochester area aren't available, troopers say the trend is similar.
Roadway safety experts say speeding is of the largest cause of deaths when looking at the rise in traffic fatalities this year.
In the summer months, the state often experience clear weather and road conditions, which means drivers are more likely to speed up without noticing until it's too late.
Sergeant Troy Christianson says the area is also seeing a 13% increase in motorcycle fatalities.
"We've also seen in southeast Minnesota an increase in motorcycle crashes," he said. "That goes back to us seeing increases in speeds as well and also people not wearing their helmets. It's important if you are riding a motorcycle to obey the speed limits and to wear all safety gear."
Sergeant Christianson also says distracted driving and driving while impaired are other major causes of deadly crashes.
Minnesota State Patrol and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office participated in the statewide Border-to-Border (B2B) Speed Saturation campaign Friday.
The program aims to increase law enforcement presence on state and interstate highways to better prevent speeding.