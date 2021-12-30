You are the owner of this article.
...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day...

.A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to
heavy snow over portions of southern Iowa will impact the area
New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry,
more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and
potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected.
Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will
be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected all of
Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season
moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across
northern Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Minnesota minimum wage increasing starting Jan. 1

A new year will mean more money for some Minnesota minimum wage employees.

KIMT NEWS 3.-  Minnesotans making minimum wage will soon notice an increase on their pay check.

Starting January 1, minimum wage for large employers will go from $10.08 an hour to $10.33 an hour. For small employers it will go from $8.21 an hour to $8.42 an hour.

Business owners including Ryan Balow have been preparing for the wage increase. Balow who owns ThaiPop a restaurant in The Med City, says he spoke to his employees about the increase  but doesn't think they'll notice the increase.

He says the menu prices may reflect the higher employee wages.

"You know people dining out should expect some increase in the cost that they're purchasing their meal," explains Balow. "I think alot around the board there's gonna be an increase and I think there''s also the shortage of labor. There's also the  increase of needing that pay even more."

Balow also tells KIMT News 3 menu prices may reflect the higher employee wages.

"We try our best not to increase them but when it comes to certain products increasing, in conjunction with the cost of labor increasing, I think that can come as soon as the new year."

  The change will not impact Minneapolis and St.Paul who set their own minimum wages

