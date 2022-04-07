Minnesota leaders react to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation: 'Representation is important'

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The highest court in the nation will now add another member to its roster after Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed by a 53-47 bipartisan senate vote on Thursday.
Jackson is the first black woman to serve on the bench in its 233 year history and is also the first justice with experience as a public defender.
NAACP's Rochester branch President Wale Elegbede tells KIMT that Jackson's nomination is a win for representation.
"It means that look, you know what, representation is important and you know little black girls can look at a Supreme Court and say I too can be this. We should never underestimate the power of that because that is confirmation that in this country, in this democracy, that it is also possible," Elegbede said.
Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison tells KIMT that Jackson's background as a public defender makes her a perfect fit for the Supreme Court.
"Having someone like her there means so very much because it says that you know what, yes, we are going to prosecute crime. Yes, we are going to hold people accountable and keep people safe but we are going to do it fairly. We are going to do it with justice," Ellison said.
President Joe Biden will hold a ceremonial event for Jackson at the White House on Friday.