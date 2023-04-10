Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau runs vehicle theft prevention campaign

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau is running a campaign to promote vehicle theft prevention.
The Bureau is asking Minnesotans to take a simple and sensible approach to avoid vehicles thefts: "take your keys, ALWAYS."
The campaign was created to promote awareness of the leading cause of vehicle theft - which is leaving keys in the car.
While there is always the possibility that someone will break a window to gain entry to a vehicle, leaving keys in an unlocked car while it is running and leaving it unattended is one of the "key" examples law enforcement sees every day.
The Commerce Fraud Bureau reports that over 16,000 vehicles were stolen in Minnesota just last year in 2022.
"I can generally say that it has been increasing in the last several years, which has prompted a lot of attention in the legislature, as well as a lot of attention in law enforcement, you know police asking for help like "how do we prevent this from happening?" said Jacqueline Olson, assistant commissioner of enforcement for the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau.
The Bureau also reports that car thefts are liable to happen anywhere regardless of the time of day or location of where you park.
"One of the reasons that we're doing the campaign is really just, is trying to get number one, car owners to think before they walk out of the car or get out of the car and say, "maybe I can do my part to prevent at least my car being stolen," Olson said.
"But also as a passenger, if you're a passenger in a car, and you're with somebody, I know I've started asking when I'm in cars like, "do you have your keys" to make sure that the driver is taking it with them," Olson said.
So, even if you aren't the one driving, be sure to ask your driver if they have their keys before you leave the vehicle, and ensure to lock it and keep valuable items out of sight to deter a potential break-in.
For more, visit the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau website.