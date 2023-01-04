 Skip to main content
...Light snow continues over north central Iowa...

Light snow is forecast to continue through midnight over northern
Iowa with perhaps brief bouts of freezing drizzle. This will lead
to slick spots on roadways. The snow will come to an end from
west to east tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Light snow with isolated freezing drizzle. Additional
snow accumulations of up to one inch with the highest amounts along
the Iowa/Minnesota border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Mid-January is trending to be on the mild side

Mild Mid-January

The month of January kicked off with quite a bit of wintry weather, but temperatures were actually mild for the start of the month. Our average high in early January is in the lower to middle 20s, but high temperatures through January 4 have all been above 30 degrees. While we will see a dip in temperatures closer to average for the upcoming weekend, high temperatures are expected to be near or above normal through the middle of the month. 

