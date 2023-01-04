The month of January kicked off with quite a bit of wintry weather, but temperatures were actually mild for the start of the month. Our average high in early January is in the lower to middle 20s, but high temperatures through January 4 have all been above 30 degrees. While we will see a dip in temperatures closer to average for the upcoming weekend, high temperatures are expected to be near or above normal through the middle of the month.
Mid-January is trending to be on the mild side
- By Aaron White
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
