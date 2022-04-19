MercyOne to be fully owned by Michigan-based Trinity Health

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa-based MercyOne is set to be acquired by a Michigan-based Catholic health care system that already spans 25 states.
Trinity Health and CommonSpirit Health announced Tuesday that Trinity Health will acquire all facilities and assets of MercyOne.
MercyOne had operated under a joint agreement between Trinity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives, which is now CommonSpirit.
“True to our shared Catholic mission, our goal is to provide high-quality, compassionate care with the best patient/member experience possible. We will accomplish that goal through a holistic approach, with a range of health services and technologies that are fully connected and coordinated,” said Mike Slubowski, president and chief executive officer at Trinity Health. “This agreement creates a fully integrated MercyOne to care for more people in a unified way.”