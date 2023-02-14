Mental health Week Comes to Mayo High School

ROCHESTER, MINN--Today is day two of Mental Health Week at Mayo High School. The week is designed to help encourage students who may be battling mental health issues.
As many student are walking through school hallways, they find themselves juggling more than just their grades. Based on a recent CDC report, more than 4 in every 10 high school students say they feel persistent sadness and hopelessness. Nearly one third of students struggle with poor mental health. The report also found more than 1 in 5 students considered attempting suicide, while 1 in 10 actually make the attempt.
To combat these numbers Mayo High School is hosting their first Mental Health Week, which was suggested by the students.
Events for the week include time with therapy dogs, hands on activities like knitting and other crafts, and bringing in speakers to share their stories on overcoming mental health struggles
One of the coordinators, Amanda Burget who is also a student resiliency specialist for the school says, "By having some of the opportunities and the activities around the school, it lets kids see what other services we have.”
Mental health services offered at Mayo High School includes the Supporting Our Spartans (SOS) room which provides clothing, food and hygiene products for students in need and the Teens Offering Peer Support (TOPS) program that acts as a healthy space to communicate their problems.
Burget says the school also works to make sure students are spending less time on their phones to maintain a positive mental state.
"It's funny because a lot of kids know the statistics, they know and can feel and can tell the difference when they're on social media versus when they're not," she says.
Burget says despite some of the students knowing they're affected by social media, some are not able to step away from their phones due to fear of missing out.
By the end of the week, Burget says she hopes the events help introduce several positive coping skills for students who experience bad days.
“We want students not only walk away with 'that was a fun, engaging, and a memorable experience', but I want them to walk away with something that maybe a speaker said that impacted them,“ she says.
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.