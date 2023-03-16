Melting snow leading to basement flooding

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The season of basement flooding is here.
As snow is finally starting to melt, water is making its way into homes through small leaks or significant flooding. Either way, the damages can be catastrophic.
Mike Stahler, the owner of Rochester's SERVPRO, says that this flooding can happen when the melting snow finds its way in between the ground and a building's foundation.
Basement flooding can be devastating, but there are ways to avoid them.
"You could make sure you've got a good grate falling away from the foundation," Stahler said. "Make sure your gutters are open, gutter extensions are on so that water flows away, checking your sump pump, the sump pump discharge location, having a battery backup. That can help."
If you do find a leak in your basement, make sure to call a professional. The longer you wait, the worse it can get.