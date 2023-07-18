Medical Examiner says body found in Byron is that of missing man

BYRON, Minn. - The medical examiner said Tuesday that the body found in a retention pond behind city hall is that of Wade Gordon, age 39.
Authorities received a tip from a community member saying they heard suspicious noises coming near the pond. At around noon on Monday, an officer walked through the pond to discover a body of a deceased man. The county is unable to determine how long the body was there after recovering it.
Police had been asking for help to locate Gordon since he went missing on July 7.
He was last seen leaving work at 2 a.m. on July 7 at Ornua Ingredients in Byron.